Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA makes up about 1.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 521,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 163,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.51. 57,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $994.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.