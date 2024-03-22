Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CXT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $60.55. 59,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.