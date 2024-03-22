Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 2,148,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,208,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.