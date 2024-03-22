Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.89. The company had a trading volume of 297,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $257.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

