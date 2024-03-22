Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,134 shares of company stock worth $2,297,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 154,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

