Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $97.83. 2,873,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

