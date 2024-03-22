Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Critical Comparison

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Regions Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regions Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 10 6 0 2.29 OceanFirst Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.23, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Regions Financial.

75.8% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $9.15 billion 2.02 $2.07 billion $2.09 9.64 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.48 $104.03 million $1.70 9.49

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 22.66% 14.50% 1.43% OceanFirst Financial 16.21% 6.65% 0.80%

Summary

Regions Financial beats OceanFirst Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

