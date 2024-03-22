Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.15 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

