Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,869. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

REGN traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $970.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,581. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $954.74 and a 200-day moving average of $874.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.09.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

