Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,252,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,257,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 596,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after buying an additional 987,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.