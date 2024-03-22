Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MongoDB (MDB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB):
- 3/19/2024 – MongoDB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.
- 3/14/2024 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2024 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $405.00.
- 3/6/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $272.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $543.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – MongoDB had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – MongoDB had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $360.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -145.22 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.