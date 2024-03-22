Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MongoDB (MDB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB):

3/19/2024 – MongoDB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

3/14/2024 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $405.00.

3/6/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $272.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $543.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – MongoDB had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – MongoDB had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $360.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -145.22 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get MongoDB Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

