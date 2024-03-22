Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sirius XM (SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Sirius XM had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock remained flat at $3.88 during trading on Friday. 2,936,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,825,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

