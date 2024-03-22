Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.4% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.30. 790,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,299,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on O. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

