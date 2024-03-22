RealReal (REAL) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RealReal to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.13 RealReal Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 9.63

This table compares RealReal and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 538 458 6 2.31

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.99%. Given RealReal’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

