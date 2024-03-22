RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $78.48. 7,758,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

