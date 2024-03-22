RDA Financial Network Sells 39 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amgen were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.17. 2,300,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.