RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.09% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147,832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 395,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 116,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 141.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82,225 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TSI stock remained flat at $4.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.