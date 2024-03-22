RDA Financial Network Purchases New Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

