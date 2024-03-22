RDA Financial Network Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. 8,852,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,855,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

