RDA Financial Network Makes New $217,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. 1,009,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,039. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

