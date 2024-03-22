RDA Financial Network Invests $326,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $100.98. 1,230,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,959. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.