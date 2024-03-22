RDA Financial Network Invests $229,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,550. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.46. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

