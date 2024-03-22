RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 202,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,047,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,139,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

