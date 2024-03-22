RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

MNST traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 2,854,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

