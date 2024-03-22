RDA Financial Network Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of T traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,008,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,225,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.