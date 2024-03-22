RDA Financial Network Has $345,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 26,582,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,353,563. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

