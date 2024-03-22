RDA Financial Network Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kroger were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NYSE KR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.55. 3,618,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,474. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

