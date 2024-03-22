RDA Financial Network Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,193. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

