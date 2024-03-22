RDA Financial Network Buys 575 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 494,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

PNQI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,319. The company has a market capitalization of $770.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

