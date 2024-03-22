RDA Financial Network Buys 318 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

