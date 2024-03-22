RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 535 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. 285,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.52 and its 200 day moving average is $467.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

