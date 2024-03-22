RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

