RBG (LON:RBGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 90100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

RBG Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBG

In other RBG news, insider Jon Divers acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($38,192.20). 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

