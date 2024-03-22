Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MAG opened at $9.25 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.