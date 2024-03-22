Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $73.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.73 on Friday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

