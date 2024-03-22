Radio Caca Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.74 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $121.89 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

