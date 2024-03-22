Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 3.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
