Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 3.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

