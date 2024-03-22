Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after purchasing an additional 285,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 715.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $256.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

