Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $179.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $183.13.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

