Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issued By Zacks Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on F. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

