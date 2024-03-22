Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,379,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.