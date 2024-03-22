Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2025 earnings at $15.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,222,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

