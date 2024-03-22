Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issued By Zacks Research

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.84 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

