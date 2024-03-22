Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

