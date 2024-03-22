Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

BJ opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

