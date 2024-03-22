Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,459 shares of company stock worth $1,206,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

