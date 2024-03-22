Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 106,924 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

