Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lowered by Analyst

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 432,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

