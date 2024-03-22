Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$61.44 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

