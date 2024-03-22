Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

